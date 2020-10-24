Body

Edwin Frank Plemons, 83, of Pelham, Ala., died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Dalton, to Willard Plemons and Myrtle Kell Plemons, of Ellijay.

He graduated from Ellijay High School in 1955, and has family and friends in the area including Dorothy Logan and Lloyd Sumner. After working in the sawmills, he moved to Atlanta, and worked at Lockheed Martin while attending Atlanta Technical College (Georgia Tech), receiving a building construction degree in 1962. He became a member of the U.S. Army Log Command, and through the years, enjoyed many reunions with his Army brothers.

After his Army service, he was employed with Associated Distributors and West Building Materials (1968-1984) in Atlanta serving as president and COO for many years.

His employment next took him to Roanoke, Va., with Moores Building Materials as VP of Operations and later to Oviedo, Fla., with Croft Metals. In 1994, he took a position as president of Gardner Asphalt in Tampa, Fla. He moved to Pelham, Ala., in 1996 working for Moore-Handley as director of merchandising until the company’s closing.

For the past 25 years, he has been a proud resident of Pelham and has been an integral part of the community. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and his deep commitment was evident throughout his life. He has been a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Pelham and has served six different Baptist churches during his lifetime as deacon, Sunday school teacher, a missionary sponsor and on numerous committees. He has also been active as a volunteer with Boy Scouts, Pelham High School’s athletics and music department and has been an avid fan of Georgia Tech football.

He is preceded in death by parents; daughter, Lisa Kinyon; son, Tyler Kell Plemons; sisters-in-law, Bobbie Schladensky and Nancy Plemons; and brothers-in-law, Robert Elders, James Foster and Ed Jones.

He is survived by wife of 38 years, Kathy Plemons; sons, Phil Plemons (Lisa) and Andrew Angel (Melissa); sisters, Betty Foster and Barbara Jones; brother, Bill Plemons; granddaughters, Amelia Mahfood (Andrew), Allie Plemons, Analea Angel, Kylie Angel, and Molly Kinyon; brothers-in-law, Ralph Elders, Ky Elders and Leo Schladensky; and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Special thanks and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice, UAB Neurology Department and caregivers Dinah Dension, Ky Elders, Ron Clark and Shon Hale; as well as friends Emily Blout, Jean Column, Laura Ford, Alice Hill and Ellen Neely.

A service of remembrance was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham.

The gravesite committal service was Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Middleton Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Ohatchee, Ala.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Tyler Kell Plemons Scholarship Award Fund or to First Baptist Church of Pelham, Ala. (www.fbcpelham.org).