Mr. Edward Franklin Sanders Jr., 85, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo., at home, to Edward Franklin Sanders and Rose Griggs Sanders. He was veteran, who served in Korea with the United States Marine Corps and was member of Ellijay First Baptist Church.

He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer working in the industry for over 60 years. He worked for many different locations in Georgia and Florida after joining SCI. After his retirement from SCI, he joined Bernhardt Funeral Home, in Ellijay, where he was active in funeral services. He was bailiff at the Gilmer County Courthouse, and was active in many civic and church organizations.

He is preceded in death by wife, JoEtta Flanders Sanders, in 2012; and one grandchild.

He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Edward F. III and Joanne Sanders and Mark and Donna Sanders, all of Conyers and Dannie and Amy Sanders, of Amelia, Ohio; daughter, Melodie Moore, of Buford; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Yukon Cemetery with Dr. David Drake officiating.

Military honors will be by the U.S. Marine Corps.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a good deed done in his name to pay it forward.

A public memorial will take place at a later date at First Baptist Church of Ellijay.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements