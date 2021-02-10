Body

Mr. Dylan Finley McGhee, 26, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

He was born Aug. 17, 1994, in Overton County, Tenn., and was a member of Mountaintown Baptist Church. He was a professional tile layer and worked for Sanders Tile Company in Woodstock.

He was larger than life, loved the outdoors and spending time with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by grandfather, Joseph R. Hill.

He is survived by beloved mother, Deena Holt; grandmother, Ann Hill, of Ellijay; brother, Trey Wilson of Columbus; aunt and uncle, Mona and Ronnie Evans; and a host of friends and family.

A family graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Ellijay City Cemetery with the Rev. John Bramlett officiating.

Pallbearers were Alan Dover, Jason Dover, James Dover, Matt Abbott, Ben Garland and James Desarno.

Donations can be made to Mountaintown Baptist Church.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.