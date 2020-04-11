Body

Mr. Dwayne Edward Rice, 60, of Ellijay, died March 29, 2020.

He was born Jan. 23, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Roy and Dorothy Dean Rice. He attended Gilmer High School and worked in the sanitation department for the city of Ellijay and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by son, Gene Rice, of Ellijay; daughter, Kacee Rice, of Jasper; brother, Darren Rice, of Ellijay; sister, Darlene Rice, of Ellijay; two grandchildren; and special friends, David Westmoreland, Toy Davis and James Waters.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, from the Yukon Cemetery with the Rev. Pat Shelton officiating.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.