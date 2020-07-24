Body

Dorothy Mae Sedlak, 85, of Marietta, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Atlanta, she lived most of her life in Cobb County. She retired from Capital City Supply after 20 years of employment as an executive secretary. She was a member of Celebration Church of God in Dallas.

She is preceded in death by son, Robert Sedlak.

She is survived by husband, Bob Sedlak; sons, Keith Segars, Nolan Segars and Michael Sedlak; sisters, Opal Bramlett and Jewel Driskell; grandchildren, Angela Segars, Kristy Harrell, William Sedlak, Robert Sedlak, Michael Sedlak, Courtney Sedlak, Jennifer Sedlak, Mackenzie Rogers, Joshua Segars and Jacob Segars; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta.

Interment was in Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta.

