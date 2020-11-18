Body

Doris Vaughn Perry, 86, formerly of Macon, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Parkside Center for Nursing, Ellijay, after contracting COVID-19.

She was the daughter of Jack V. Vaughn and Polly Jones, of Macon.

She was born in Bibb County July 24, 1934, and graduated from Miller-Lanier High School in 1951. She married James Herbert Perry March 1954 at Pine Forest Baptist Church in Macon.

She retired from Burlington Coat Factory in (Westgate) Macon where she was known to the employees as “Miss Doris.” She enjoyed the years working there and interacting with her fellow employees and the public. She was well into her 70s when she retired.

She is preceded in death by parents, husband and brother, Lee Vaughn.

She is survived by daughter, Gwen Brooks, of Jasper; son, Greg Perry (Melissa), of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Alycia, Christopher, and Nathalie; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Lilly, and Indie; sister Debbie V. Stanley, of Macon; brothers, James M. Vaughn (Louise), of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Charles M. Vaughn (Cathy), of Molalla, Ore.; sisters-in-law, Sara Martin and Margaret Crawford, of Wrightsville, and Jean House (Rodney), of San Antonio, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.