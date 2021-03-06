Body

Mr. Donald Jean Stewart, 88, of Ellijay, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

He was born Sept. 17, 1932, to the late Homer Edward and Nora Estell Bradley Stewart, in Gainesville.

He was a member of the Ellijay Seventh-day Adventist Church. He served honorably as a Frogman, underwater demolition, in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a career brick mason in the construction industry.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Wendell Stover officiating.

Music was by Gabrielle Cornett.

Military honors were by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Interment was in Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville.

He is survived by wife of 41 years, JoRene Hughey Stewart; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Guy Simon Sr., of Beaumont, Texas; sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Kathy Stewart, of Houston, Texas, Kevin and Mary Stewart, of Suwanee, Donald Karroll Stewart, Kyle Bradley Stewart; stepdaughters, Cheryl (Gary) Becks, of Ellijay, Phyllis Keenan, of Osborn, Idaho; stepsons, Harold (Nancy) Guthrie, of McAllen, Texas, Christian Schell, of Ellijay; sister, Patricia Stewart Davis, of Clarksville; brother, James Coy Stewart, of Ellijay; 20 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations can be made to the Ellijay Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12472 GA-515, Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Mr. Donald J. Stewart.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.