Body

Donald David Quarles Sr., passed away peacefully at his home in Lee’s Summit, Mo., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 86.

He was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Ellijay. He lived in Missouri for 50 years.

He is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Lucille Quarles.

He is survived by wife of 65 years, Hilda; sons, David (Sara), Richard (Peggy), all of Lee’s Summit, and Christopher, of Fenton, Mo; grandson, Bryan (Amy); granddaughter, Presley; great-grandson, Eli; great-granddaughter, Everlee; brothers, Max Quarles, of Morgantown, N.C. and Jim Quarles, of Ellijay.

He retired from the Air Force in 1970, and then worked in club management for the remainder of his career, retiring from Hickory Hills Country Club in 1996. He was a member of Masonic Temple of Sioux City, Iowa and Scottish Rite.

Interment was in Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.