Deborah Jean Kalish Queen, 70, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

She was born Jan. 24, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Walter Leonard and Bernice May Nalepa Kalish. She was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church and had a passion for helping others by working with the St. Vincent De Paul Society. She had an enormous heart and reached out to all who came to St. Vincent de Paul for assistance. She was also the spiritual advisor and treasurer.

She began the tradition of the Angel Tree at Good Samaritan which provided Christmas gifts for hundreds of local children. Her memory will be a blessing.

She is survived by husband of 42 years John Dewey Queen; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Carla Queen, of Eldersburg, Md., Mark and Sheena Queen, of Marietta; grandchildren, Gabriel and Vivien Queen; sister, Sharon (Richard) Schmidt, of Glendale Heights, Ill.; brother, Steven (Josephine) Kalish, of Bartlett, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Catholic Church with Father Carlos Vargas officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Logan Funeral Home.

Flowers are being accepted or donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, in memory of Mrs. Queen.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneral home.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.