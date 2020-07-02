Body

Mr. David M. Harris, 70, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He was born Dec. 26, 1949, in San Diego, Calif., and was raised in St. Simon’s Island by his late father Myd Harris.

He graduated from Riverside Military Academy, and had a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a theology degree from Emory University.

He served in the United States Army, was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church in Baxley, and worked for Advance Auto Parts.

He is survived by wife, Nancy Buffington Harris; son, Augustus Myddelton Harris III, of Kathleen; daughters, Tracy Leigh Harris, of St. Louis, Mo., Courtney Nealey, of Ellijay, Brandy Green, of Temple, Wendy Nealey, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Drew Morgan, Kennedy Morgan, Lelaina Goodwin, David Luke Morgan, Tre’ Green, Carson Green, Augustus M. Harris IV and Paxton Harris; brothers, Dan Worley, of Ellijay, Jimmy Smith, of Rincon; sisters, Wanda Rushing and Katha Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Fields, the Rev. Gary Watkins and Pastor Jason Duncan officiating.

Pallbearers were Augustus Myddelton III, David Luke Morgan, Luke Davenport, Randy Green, Ken Buffington, Zeke Buffington, Brent Buffington, Zane Stanley, Dock Smith and Eddie Mullinax.

Honorary pallbearers were Tre Green, Carson Green, Augustus Mydellton IV, Paxton Harris, Willard Dub Collins, Mitch Coleman, Bobby Dale and Dan Worley.

Interment was in the East Ellijay Baptist Church cemetery with graveside rites by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.