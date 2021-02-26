Body

Mr. David L. Kincaid, 70, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

He was born in Gilmer County Sept. 24, 1950, to the late Robert Kincaid and Bertha West Kincaid. He was a graduate of Gilmer High School, class of 1968.

He graduated Reinhardt AA-73, North Georgia College in 1975, B.S. of Education in elementary and middle school.

He married his wife, Sharon Southern Kincaid, July 10, 1970.

He was employed by the Gilmer County Board of Education. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) June 25, 1968, and became a corporal. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Good Conduct Medals, served his country diligently during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged March 1, 1970.

He was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by parents, Robert A. Kincaid and Bertha West Kincaid; and sister, Juanita Kincaid Cousins.

He is survived by wife, Sharon S. Kincaid; son and daughter-in-law, David Brian Kincaid and Sage Rogers Kincaid; son, Jason Allen Kincaid; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Janie Kincaid; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Troy and Carey Southern, Author and Charlotte Weaver; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date from the Georgia National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org, in memory of Mr. Kincaid.

