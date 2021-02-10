Body

We were saddened to say goodbye to our beloved father, Daryl Thomas Skaggs, who passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He suffered a cardiac event, and after being sent to the ICU at Northside Cherokee Hospital, every effort was made to save the man we all loved.

He was a hero even in death, as he chose to be an organ donor. We know he was unafraid and his love of God made him excited for the next chapter.

He is survived by brothers, Wayne Skaggs and David Skaggs; daughters, Angela Herrin, Jennifer Hagaman and Ashleigh Simcox; son, Terry Skaggs; and many grandchildren.

He was an amazing father, grandfather and friend.

A memorial was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Adairsville Seventh-day Adventist Church.