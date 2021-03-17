Body

Mr. Cory Luke Larmon, 27, of Dalton, died Sunday, March 7, 2021.

He was born Aug. 12, 1993, in Whitfield County, to Wayne Larmon and Katie Rogers.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Argis and Frances Rogers; paternal grandmother, Rosie Larmon; and aunt, Cora Rogers.

He was a registered nurse and attended Mt. Rachel Baptist Church in Dalton.

He is survived by wife, Shanese Larmon; mother and stepfather, Katie and Tommy Parker; father and stepmother, Wayne and Karen Larmon; brothers, Tommy Parker and Trevor Parker; stepbrother, Storey Pack; grandfather, A.J Larmon; nieces, Peyton Dotson and Kyleigh Rice; mother and father-in-law, Donnie and Shane Crook, of Ellijay; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Destiny Dotson and Jessica and Gene Rice.

He was cremated and a memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Marty Greene officiating.

Donations can be made to any mental health awareness organization or any honeybee organization in memory of Cory.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.