My gift from God, my angel from Heaven, together forever.

In loving memory of Coral Marie Hayes, we are saddened to announce the passing of her March 11, 2020.

She is survived by son, Hunter P. Hayes; mother, Sandra Hayes; grandmother, Carolyn Bush; aunts, Vickie Wilson and Debra Harper; companion, “Hutch”; stepmother, Jeanette Webb; stepson, Jason Webb; and cousins and second cousins.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.