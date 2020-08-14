Body

Clifford Lee Garland, 83, of Chatsworth, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was born July 16, 1937, to the late Clifford and Earma Pearl (Coffee) Garland, in Whitestone.

He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church, in Chatsworth. He retired from Candelwick Yarns after 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and was an exceptional antique restorer.

He is preceded in death by wife, Virginia (Long), Garland; daughter, Darlene Garland Anderson; sisters, Virginia Garland Roberts and Kathline Garland Godfrey; brother, Herbert Milton Garland.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew Bowen officiating.

Interment was in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Derita and David Carter, of Destin, Fla. and Lisa and Scott Espelin, of Bulte, Mont.; son and daughter-in-law, Tony A. and Kelly Garland White; grandchildren, Justin Tysinger, Austin Espelin, Aubree Carey, Jeremy Couey, Spenser Ruff, Natlie Anderson, Phillip Anderson, Graham Garland, Isabella Garland; great-grandchildren, Ellie Carey, Ruby Carey, Colter Espelin, Conner Espelin, Braydon Leppala; sister, Audrey Gartrell, of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to Smyrna Baptist Church, 1913 Smyrna Church Rd., Chatsworth, GA 30705, in honor of Clifford Lee Garland.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

