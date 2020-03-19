Cindy Jean Smith Pearson

Body

Cindy Smith Pearson, loving mother and grandmother, finished her fight with brain cancer at the age of 67, Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was born in 1952 to Arthur and Alma Smith in sunny, southern California, accompanied by her four siblings, David, Ann, Naydell and Gary.

After high school, she met Frank Pearson while at college in Tennessee and they were soon married.

Cindy and Frank spent a decade together before having their two boys, Erich and Charlie.

She loved being a mother; as a skilled storyteller, she would make up stories with the boys in the evenings, a practice they will always remember. She also took them to every museum and aquarium that she could find. As the boys grew into teenagers, she returned to school and obtained her law degree. Her skill in the practice of law and her impeccable work ethic led her to become a partner at a large law firm.

While she spent most of her life among the golden hills of California, she also saw much of the world. Most importantly, she loved and cherished her familyfor whom she’d move mountains.

She is survived by sons, Erich and Charlie; daughters-in-law, Terra and Jacq; grandsons, Finnegan, Liam, and Kai; sister, Anne; Uncle Charlie and Aunt Juanita; cousins whom she loved as sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, and several great friends whom she regarded as family.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, and at a time yet determined, a memorial service for friends and family will be held in California, where she wished for her ashes to be scattered over the Pacific Ocean.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.