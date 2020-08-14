Body

Mr. Charlie Sales, 84, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He was born July 2, 1936, in Gilmer County, to the late Fred and Ollie Parks Sales. He was graduate of Gilmer High School class of 1954, and later attended Berry College. He worked as a supervisor for Sears and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by wife, Ollie Barnes Sales; daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Jonathan Holland, of Acworth and Cynthia and Brian Wright, of Dallas; grandchildren, Alicia Argo, Jon Paul Holland, Ashley Partin, Madalyn Wright and Logan Wright; great-grandchildren, Ayla Holland, Aydan Holland, Avery Holland, Caleb Argo, Wren Argo, Judson Argo, Gabe Partin and Elijah Partin; and sister, Mary Ruth Bullard, of Powder Springs.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Sammy Adams and Tony Argo officiating.

Pallbearers were Heath Partin, Tony Argo, Brian Wright, Jonathan Holland, Chuck Crook, John Penland and Jon Paul Holland.

Interment was in the Tails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

