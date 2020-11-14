Body

Mr. Charles Leon Mooney, 77, of Griffin, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by loving family.

He was born in Ellijay, July 28, 1943, to the late Alfred and Zona Mooney. He retired after 37 plus years with the Ford Motor Company. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he received three Purple Hearts and the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by six siblings.

He is survived by wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann Mooney; children and their spouses, Larry and Christa Mooney, Ronnie and Linda Harper, Laura Gallman, Lee and Brandy Mooney; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Cecil and Joyce Mooney and Harold Mooney; sister, Ernestine Mooney; nieces and nephew and other family.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Jones officiating.

Interment with military honors followed in Westwood Gardens.

Haisten McCullough Funeral Home in Griffin was in charge of arrangements.