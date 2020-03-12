Body

Mr. Charles Delbert Stiles Jr., 66, of Ellijay, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.

He was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Tarboro, N.C., to the late Charles Delbert Stiles Sr. and Anna Dew Summerlin.

He was of the Baptist faith. He held Class 1 Water and Wastewater Operator licenses, as well as Lab License, and worked in water and wastewater treatment for many years. He retired from Etowah Water in 2011.

He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hiking. He later picked up photography, often capturing beautiful photographs of the people and places he loved.

He is survived by wife of 37 years, Mary Sue Long Stiles; daughter and son-in law, Rachel and Josh Aaron, of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Abby Grace Aaron and Eli Aaron; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Morris Holland, of Tarboro, N.C.; brother, Mike Stiles; stepmother, Linda Stiles, of Tennessee; father-in-law, Roy Long, of Ellijay; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy Long, Jerry Long, Tim and Anne Long, of Ellijay; special uncle and father figure, Bob and Doris Stiles, of Canton; uncle and aunts, David and Helen Jarrett, of Murphy, N.C., Ann Stiles, of Murphy, N.C.; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by brother, Marshall Lee Stiles.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Cecil Townley and the Rev. Shannon Westbrook officiating.

Music was by the Macedonia Church choir and Sharon and Daryl Rodgers.

Interment followed at the Macedonia Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Long, Jerry Long, Tim Long, Alan Long, Josh Aaron and Eli Aaron.

Donations can be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dennis Ralston, 117 River Lane, Ellijay, GA 30536, in memory of Mr. Stiles.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.