Mr. Cecil C. “Chuck” Dempsey, 79, of Ellijay, died, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He was born June 6, 1941, in Gilmer County to the late Grady and Lula Newton Dempsey.

He is survived by daughters, Christene Dempsey Doty, Rene Riggs, Jackie Kettering; son, Jeffery Andrew Dempsey; grandchildren, Andrew Fisher Norton, Joshua Alan Swink, Jamie Victoria Beliveau, Joseph Roberts Riggs, Justin James Floyd and Jacob Daniel Floyd.

Funeral services were held at noon Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Shelton officiating.

Pallbearers were Michael Doty, Jeff Dempsey, Pat Shelton, Vic Riggs and David Kettering.

Interment was in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.