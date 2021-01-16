Carl Andrew and Deborah Ann Moore

Body

Mr. Carl Andrew Moore, 75, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

Deborah Ann Moore, 68, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Carl was born May 3, 1945, in Clay, W.Va., to the late Sanford Andrew and Cilicia Myrtle (Hamrick) Moore.

Deborah was born March 1, 1952, in Chatsworth, to the late James Bentley and Lee Eloise Winter Jones.

Carl and Deborah were married for 31 years and loved each other very much.

They are survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Leah and Ronnie Eadens, of Dunbar, W.Va., Kim and Chris Vanderhoff, of Ellijay, Lisa Moore, of Talking Rock, Erika Moore, Jessica and Daniel Ramirez, all of Ellijay; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Leanne Stewart, of Ellijay; 19 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; brother, James and Ann Jones, of Blue Ridge; and several nieces and nephews.

No service is planned at this time.

