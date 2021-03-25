Body

Mr. Calvin Richard Weaver, 66, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born Oct. 21, 1953, to the late Harley Sanford and Minnie Jency Walker Weaver in Ellijay.

He was of the Baptist faith and retired honorably after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by brother, Hoyt Sam Weaver and is survived by wife of 28 years, Heidi I. Weaver; sons, James Weaver and Martin Immel, of Ingelheim, Germany; daughter, Jennie Weaver, of Wackenheim, Germany, five grandchildren, Jeremy Weaver and Louis Immel; sister, Suzie Weaver Bramlett, of Ellijay; and brother, Lloyd Weaver, of Ellijay.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion with military honors by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.