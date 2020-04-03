Body

Mr. Calvin Richard Weaver, 66, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born Oct. 21, 1953, to the late Harley Sanford and Minnie Jency Walker Weaver.

He was of the Baptist faith and retired honorably after 21 years of service in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by brother, Hoyt Sam Weaver.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by wife of 28 years, Heidi I. Weaver, of Ellijay; sons, James Weaver, of Wackenheim, Germany and Martin Immel, of Engelheim, Germany; grandchildren, Jeremy Weaver and Louis Weaver; sister, Suzie Weaver Bramlett, of Ellijay; and brother, Lloyd Weaver, of Ellijay.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.