Mr. Brewster “Bruce” Turley, 73, of Ellijay, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Fulton County to the late Plenty L. and Milla Hendrix Turley.

He worked as a superintendent in waste water treatment, served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a member of Ellijay Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by wife, Hilda Shipp Turley.

He is survived by children, Cynthia Parker, of Madison, Ala. and Wendy (Brad) Hubbard, of Collinsville, Okla.; grandchildren, Brittany (Jordan) Stowe, Hillary (Micah) Franklin, Haley Hubbard, Travis Hubbard and Grant Parker; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Noah Stowe; special nephew, Randy Helms; and special friend, Albert Parker.

Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the Ellijay Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Jordan Stowe officiating.

Pallbearers were Travis Hubbard, Grant Parker, Brad Parker, Albert Parker, Randy Helms and Micah Franklin.

Military honors were by the U.S. Marine Corp.

Donations can be made to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, in memory of Mr. Turley.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.