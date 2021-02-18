Body

Mr. Bradley Roger Burgess, 45, of Ellijay died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

He was born Feb. 7, 1976, in Gainesville, to the Rev. Roger Burgess and Linda Ralston Burgess.

He graduated from Gilmer High School, class of 1994. He worked as a CAT scan technologist for 20 years at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and was the current Worshipful Master and member of Oak Bowery Lodge #81 F&AM.

He owned Blessed Assurance Generators where he enjoyed working with his father during their time together.

He is survived by wife, Danielle Burgess; daughters, Amberley Burgess and Adelyn Burgess; mother, Linda Burgess; sister and brother-in-law, Sharlee Davis and Adam Davis.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, from Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Cantrell officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery with Masonic rites by the Oak Bowery Lodge # 81 F&AM.

Donations can be made to the Bradley and Danielle Benefit Fund, c/o United Community Bank or to the Masonic Children’s Home, 1417 Nottingham Dr., Macon, GA 31211, in memory of Bradley Burgess.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.