Mr. Billy F. Masters, 83, years, 7 months, and 3 days, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Stone Mountain April 13, 1937, to the late Marvin G. Masters and Mary Lee Wages Masters.

He worked many years in the construction and poultry business. He was a member of Oak Bowery Masonic Lodge, Snellville Masonic Lodge for 64 years and Coosawattee Lodge and was a member of Grace Baptist Church where he served as an ordained deacon.

He is preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Eleanor McCollum Masters; infant daughter, Joy Ann Masters; grandchild, Samuel Turner; brothers, Vernoy Masters, Robert Masters and Marvin Masters Jr.; and sisters, Cora Lee Fincher and Ruth Hester.

He is survived by wife, Charlene McClure Masters; sons and daughters-in law, Gary and Delores Masters, Mike and Sally Masters, all of Blue Ridge, Brady and Amanda Clayton, of Marble Hill, and Brandon and Stephanie Clayton, of Ellijay; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Brian Turner, of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Kimberly and Jason Seville, Kelly and Aaron Peevyhouse, Michaela Masters, Nicholas Masters, Joshua Turner, Jake Turner, Caroline Tucker, Rebecca Tucker and Robbie Tucker; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, in memory of Billy Masters.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.