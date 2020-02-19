Body

Anna Chadwick Miller, 82, widow of the Rev. William Harold Miller, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late Luther Blackful and Ola Belle Jeanes Chadwick.

She was a retired seamstress at Huggins Garment Company in Donalds and was a pastor’s wife for 40 years.

She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Belton.

She is survived by children, Sandra Mays, of Columbus, Ohio, Ricky Harold Miller (Joy), of Anderson, Vanna Clampitt (Wes), of Ellijay, and Randy Miller (Kristen), of Anderson; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Orvin, of Anderson; brother, Mancel Chadwick (Jeanette), of Honea Path; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Lou Alice Worley and Willie Belle Chadwick; and two brothers, L.B. Chadwick and Furman Gene Chadwick.

Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Mize officiating.

Interment was in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.