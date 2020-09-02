Body

Angela Vickers Lawless, 54, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born Nov. 5, 1965, to the late Robert Henry Vickers Jr. and Edna Mooney Vickers.

She is preceded in death by brother, Andrew Steven Vickers.

She was the beloved wife of Gregory Wayne Lawless, husband of 30 years and the love of her life, and the dearly loved mother of Erin Lawless Piggott (and son-in law Akil), of Philadelphia, Pa. and Nicholas Wayne Lawless (and significant other Amanda Knepp), of Bradenton, Fla.

Surviving siblings are Edward Vickers, of Lawrenceville, Cheryl Murphy, of Walhalla, S.C. and Mary Vickers, of Atlanta. She was also a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church and was a graduate of Oakway High School where she was a standout basketball player.

She was awarded a full basketball scholarship to Brevard Junior College and then Wofford College where she graduated with a biology degree. She received a Master of Science in food safety from Michigan State University. She worked in the food safety industry up until her retirement.

She was a devoted wife and mother. She was passionate about everything she did, but she had a special talent for photography, cooking and singing. She had a beautiful voice and her singing brought joy to those around her. But most of all, she dearly loved her family and was happiest when she was spending time with them. She treasured her children and loved being their mom. She was full of life and would light up a room when she entered. She was loved by many and will be profoundly missed by all that knew her.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in the Tickanetley Cemetery with Elder Ed Vickers and Elder Kelly Smith officiating.

Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.