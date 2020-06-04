Body

Mr. Ambrose V. Teague, 63, of Chatsworth, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

He was born Sept. 11, 1956, in Gilmer County to Dewey and Maggie Dotson Teague. He worked as a concrete

finisher.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Bradley Sherwood, of Dacula; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Nancy Teague, of Chatsworth, Ed and Janith Dotson, of Ellijay, Ray Teague, of Chatsworth, Michael Teague and Lisa Eury, of Fairmount; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Gene Thurman, of Ellijay; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yukon Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 466 Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Mr. Teague.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.