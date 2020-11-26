Body

Mr. Allen David Aszman, 65, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

He was born in Downers Grove, Ill., Dec. 25, 1954.

He is preceded in death by father, Albert Aszman.

He is survived by wife, Rita Pollock Aszman; son, Jake; daughter, Andy Aszman; mother, Dolores Aszman; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Jan Aszman; sisters, Alice Angelini and Amy and John Barma; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

To honor his wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be made at at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.