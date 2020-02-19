Body

Algia Smith Tarrer, age 72, of Dallas, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was a long-time member of Concord Baptist Church. She retired from the United States Treasury after over 30 years of service. She was a hardworking, loving person with a huge heart and a soft spot for children. She adored her family and loved spending time with her great-grandbabies.

Also dear to her heart are her two dogs, Chloe and Daisy.

She is preceded in death by husband of 30 years, David Cleveland Tarrer.

She is survived by daughter, Michelle Warren (fiancé, Ricky Millwood); grandchildren, Kaitie Meeks, Kodie Warren, and Mason Warren; great-grandchildren, Eva Grace, Camdyn, Carson, Owen David, Paxton Dale; and a host of beloved friends.

Funeral services were held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Davis-Struempf Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Barton and the Rev. Richard Wilkins officiating.

Interment followed at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens.

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in Austell was in charge of arrangements.