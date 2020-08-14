Water treatment plant receives 12th straight quality award

Employees of the Cartecay Water Treatment Plant show the Platinum Award the plant recently received from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals. Pictured, from left, are: Dale Stanley (assistant superintendent), Gary Nix (plant superintendent), Dwight Pratt (operator) and Todd Dilbeck (lab analyst/operator).

