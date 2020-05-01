Virus numbers jump as testing ramps up

Body

In one week the number of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in Gilmer County jumped from 18 to 54 on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.

Officials want everyone to remain cautious, but not panic. Local testing has ramped up which has enabled the identification of more coronavirus cases.

“Since we started the testing, the numbers have kind of skyrocketed,” said Gilmer County Chairman Charlie Paris. “People are getting a little scared.”

As more people are identified with testing the numbers are bound to rise. Also, testing is being done in Gilmer County, but not in Pickens and Fannin, which accounts for the disparity between the other counties.

“It doesn’t mean that it is here in a bigger way than any other county, we are just identifying them,” Paris said.

Sherry Gregory, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District, agreed with Paris about the testing and the numbers rising.

It is also allowing the identification of people who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, who have no symptoms at all.

“We are seeing a lot of asymptomatic and mild cases out there,” she said.

She said the jump in numbers has not come with an increase in hospitalizations.

But, she cautions, people need to maintain the protocols which have been outlined previously such as washing hands, keeping six feet of distance between you and others and wearing a mask in public places.

Masks in public places is important because you may be asymptomatic, but you will still be shedding virus and be able to infect others. Wearing a mask protects the people around you, Gregory said.

“This is why we need to be diligent about hand washing and social distancing,” she said.

Throughout the tracking of the illness on the Georgia Department of Health website, 20 to 25 percent of known cases have required hospitalization and 3 to 4 percent have been fatal.

In Gilmer County, testing is being done at the ETC Pavilion on Legion Road. Only people with symptoms of the coronavirus are being tested.

Appointments for testing can be made by calling 1-888-881-1474. Medical providers who want to schedule testing for their patients will be given a website to register so they can see the results.

Tests are also available for first responders, health care providers, long-term care employees and law enforcement officials who believe they may have been exposed but are not exhibiting symptoms.

“Thankfully, we have not had any positive cases in our EMS crews,” said Gilmer County Public Safety Director Keith Kucera.

Emergency personnel are taking all precautions on any calls where the patient may be presenting symptoms.

“We wear all of the appropriate protective equipment,” he said.

After transporting a patient who is presenting symptoms, an ambulance is disinfected using an atomizer before being put back into service.

The agency has not seen a spike in dealing with symptomatic cases, it has been a plateau.

Stacy Fentress, senior communications specialist with Piedmont, said Piedmont Mountainside has been fortunate to maintain bed capacity and respiratory equipment at this point.

A plan is in place to expand hospital bed capacity by up to 50 percent if needed.

Patient volume has been steady, but has not spiked, she said.

“All of us at Piedmont Mountainside are incredibly grateful for the kindness and support we’ve received from so many of you in the community. It is an honor to care for you and your families – and it is an honor to be cared for by so many,” she said. “Thank you for the tremendous support. We have received numerous donations of homemade masks, which we are distributing to visitors, food donations for our staff and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from organizations.”

Piedmont is accepting donations of ‘everyday’ N95 masks, procedure or ‘surgical’ masks and hospital grade surgical gowns. When you have items to donate, contact PitchingIn@piedmont.org or the hospital locally to arrange drop-off details.

Gregory stresses the disease is still a serious concerns for many people and with the number of asymptomatic cases it is not always clear who may be shedding virus.

“Our numbers are still going up,” she said. “We don’t have a vaccine and we don’t have a medication to treat it.”

The best thing to do is to avoid contracting the virus if possible.

Be especially conscious of people who are 60 years of age and older or who may have preexisting conditions because they are most vulnerable.

“This is one of the big reasons to stay home, because you don’t know who is positive,” Paris said. “I don’t know that we have even peaked, yet.”