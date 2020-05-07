Valedictorian, salutatorian announced

Body

The Gilmer High School Class of 2020 valedictorian is Riana Henderson and the salutatorian is Riley McCormick. The “social-distanced” individual graduation ceremonies will be held May 6-8. Seniors will arrive at Huff-Mosley Memorial Stadium over the three-day span to walk across the field and receive their diplomas, with parents and family close by. ETC will record each senior as well as valedictorian and salutatorian speeches. The edited commencement video will air on ETC3 at 7 p.m. May 22. The Times-Courier graduation section will be published in the May 20 issue. A traditional public graduation ceremony has been tentatively planned for July 17.