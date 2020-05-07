Turning the town purple for the Class of 2020

Body

Judy Wilson of Hometown Florist and Laura Thomas of Green Willow Soap wanted to do something for this year’s graduating seniors. Their efforts resulted in a downtown display of purple bows and senior portraits honoring the GHS Class of 2020.

“We just felt like since we’re not open to the public and we’re not doing our windows like we normally do, why not decorate the town with the seniors’ pictures since they are not having a normal graduation right now,” Wilson said.

Emily Plumley at the Gilmer County Board of Education provided the portraits that were distributed among downtown businesses to display in their windows and Wilson and Thomas, with help from friends, made the purple bows.

“I hope this becomes an annual thing,” Thomas said. “This way we can see our seniors. I see a lot of people — a lot of seniors walking the street looking for their pictures. It’s kind of cool.”

Wilson said she has more bows available free for anyone who wants one.