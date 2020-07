Body

Due to a chance that we have been exposed to a person who later tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the office until further notice. We will reopen as soon as we deem it is safe.

We will be manning the phone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 706-635-4313.

You may also contact us by email:

