Three artists, three different styles on display at Gilmer Arts Gallery

-
Jesus Morales, of the Gilmer Arts Gallery, straightens a painting by Atlanta artist Jill McGannon, whose work comprises one of three exhibits now on display at the downtown Ellijay gallery.
Because of COVID-19, there hasn’t been much to speak of this year in regard to public events hosted by Gilmer Arts. Several concerts, community theater productions and other events planned by the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.