State shelter order extended

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the Public Health State of Emergency through May 13 and the Shelter in Place order for the state of Georgia through April 30.

One thing he did not do, which was requested by leadership in 12 counties, including by Gilmer County Chairman Charlie Paris, was close state parks.

“We were getting people by the hundreds coming up to the state parks,” Paris said. “It just seemed logical to me.”

His main concern with the visitors to state parks is the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“We know the people coming are from counties with much greater infection rates,” Paris said.

Another argument against the visitors is the stress it puts on a system already taxed by local patronage, such as grocery stores. Paris said there are still empty spots on grocery aisles.

Gov. Kemp read the letter from the counties and responded he was not going to close the state parks, Paris said.

“I think it has gone as far as it can go,” he said.

Paris does agree with the shelter in place order being extended to the end of April.

Beyond that, Paris will have to see what the situation is with the infection rate.

“At some point we have to loosen up and try to let people get back to normal,” he said. “We don’t want to close these small businesses for so long that they will be gone.”

As of Tuesday, April 14, at noon, the Georgia Department of Health reported 14,223 of known COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in the state with 501 deaths and 2,769 hospitalizations. Gilmer County is listed with seven known cases.