Standoff ends without violence

Cherokee County’s SWAT team rolled through Ellijay midday last week on their way to a standoff.
Gwinnett County’s Sheriff Department asked the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in retrieving a suspect in a rape from a home in Gilmer County, said Gilmer Capt. Frank Copeland.
Christopher Lewis Wallace who has a listed address of Appian Way, Ellijay, barricaded himself in the house, Copeland said.
Following a two hour standoff, Wallace was taken into custody without incident.
“It ended without any violence,” Copeland said.