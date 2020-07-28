Standoff ends without violence

Body

Cherokee County’s SWAT team rolled through Ellijay midday last week on their way to a standoff.

Gwinnett County’s Sheriff Department asked the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in retrieving a suspect in a rape from a home in Gilmer County, said Gilmer Capt. Frank Copeland.

Christopher Lewis Wallace who has a listed address of Appian Way, Ellijay, barricaded himself in the house, Copeland said.

Following a two hour standoff, Wallace was taken into custody without incident.

“It ended without any violence,” Copeland said.