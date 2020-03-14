St. Petrick's Celebration festivities cancelled

The St. Petrick's Day festivities scheduled for Saturday, March 14 in downtown Ellijay have been cancelled.

This is from the St. Petrick's Celebration facebook page:

At the advice of local authorities and due to concerns over the CORVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) the 2020 St. Petrick’s Celebration and Pet Parade has decided to err on the side of caution and cancel the event.

Vendors and sponsors will be contacted individually regarding refunds.

We thank you for your understanding and hope to see everyone at the 2021 St. Petrick’s Celebration and Pet Parade.

Please share this post.