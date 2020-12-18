Shop With a Hero program reaches out to local third-fifth graders

Middle, high school students also helped by public safety team effort

  • Agent Chris Minney, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, front, and volunteer Nate Grace, right, shop with a family at the East Ellijay Walmart on the first day of this year’s Shop With a Hero event.
    Agent Chris Minney, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, front, and volunteer Nate Grace, right, shop with a family at the East Ellijay Walmart on the first day of this year’s Shop With a Hero event.
Representatives of city, county and state public safety agencies were able to make Christmas brighter for several local children as part of this year’s Shop With a Hero program. Through the program,…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.