Shelter in place order expires for most

Georgia’s shelter in place order expired for the majority of citizens as April ended.

Gilmer County Commission Chair Charlie Paris cautioned people not to act as if COVID-19 (coronavirus) is not still active. Cases are still being identified in the county.

“Until the numbers begin to decline, it would be foolish to assume everything is wonderful because restrictions have been lifted,” he said.

Paris and Gov. Brian Kemp both are encouraging people to practice social distancing, wear masks in public settings and continue to wash hands or use sanitizer regularly.

Kemp did not extend his order for most people, but did make an exception for people age 65 and older, seniors living in long-term care facilities and people with chronic health issues. These exceptions remain under a shelter order until June 12.

Health issues include chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, severe heart disease, people who are immunocompromised, severe obesity and people with diabetes, liver disease or chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.

Most businesses have been allowed to open with social distancing restrictions, a limit on the number of customers and sanitizing measures. The restrictions are set to expire May 13.

Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and pools are to remain closed through May 13.

Kemp said he is basing his decision to lift most restrictions based on encouraging data trends in the state.

Paris said he understood the point of view of business owners.

“There has to be some compromise, some relief for businesses,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, 77 cases of coronavirus had been identified in Gilmer County, up from 54 last week. There have been 13 hospitalizations with no deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website. In the state there have been 29,462 cases identified out of more than 200,000 tests, with 5,550 hospitalizations and 1,253 deaths.

In Gilmer County, testing is being done at the ETC Pavilion on Legion Road. Only people with symptoms of the coronavirus are being tested and special groups of workers who may have been exposed.

Appointments for testing can be made by calling 1-888-881-1474. Medical providers who want to schedule testing for their patients will be given a website to register so they can see the results.

“What I think it doesn’t mean is you don’t have to take precautions,” Paris said. “It is still a good idea to use common sense.”