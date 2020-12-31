Rollout of COVID-19 vaccine begins

Subhead Health care workers, nursing homes first to receive

Tracy Wells, nurse at Mountain View Elementary School, right, receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine from Gilmer Health Department Nurse Manager Krystal Sumner. The vaccine was administered to several local health care professionals at the health department last week.

History was made last week when Gilmer County’s first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrived at multiple locations to be received by health care workers, as well as staff and residents of long-term…