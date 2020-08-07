Public assisting in hit-and-run fatality case

Body

Although authorities are continuing to get tips on a possible suspect in the July 25 hit-and-run death of pedestrian Ted Oliver, no arrest had been made as of late Monday, according to the Gilmer County jail.

Oliver, 64, of Ellijay, was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 52 East around 10:30 p.m. on the last Saturday in July when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop. A description of the vehicle has not been released.

Capt. Frank Copeland of the sheriff’s office said they are “still getting phone calls” about the case.

“Any lead that comes in, we’re following up on them,” he said. “GSP (Georgia State Patrol) had a couple of people they were going to talk to, and I haven’t heard they’ve made an arrest. So I’m going to assume they haven’t gotten anything firmed up on that.”

One of Oliver’s daughters, Amanda Costoulos, said she was “not at liberty to discuss anything, but they do have a strong lead.”

The Specialized Collision Resconstruction Team (SCRT) of the state patrol is investigating. An officer with the team did not immediately return a phone call Monday.

Anyone with information about the hit and run should call the sheriff’s office investigation division at 706-635-4646, or the communications center at 706-635-8911.