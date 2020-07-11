Prom canceled

Body

The Gilmer High School prom slated for Friday has been canceled.

GHS made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday night. The school system has been in continual contact with local officials monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This decision was made with a great amount of information pertaining to potential and confirmed cases in Gilmer County," the statement read. "The cases are on a continual rise due to recent events within the county, and our first and utmost concern is, and always will be, the safety of our students and staff."