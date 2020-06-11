Primary election results for local contested races

Body

Gilmer County ended a primary election season on June 9, which saw the original day postponed because of COVID-19 and 4,276 ballots cast by mail.

Local non-partisan races for school board were on the ballot with Thomas Ocobock being challenged by Michael Parks for the Post 1 Board of Education seat and Jim Parmer being challenged by Joe Pflueger for Post 2.

The board will see two new faces as Parks garnered 4,492 votes to Ocobock’s 3,501 and Pflueger received 4,173 votes to Parmer’s 4,001.

All other local contested races on the ballot were in the Republican primary.

For Tax Commissioner, incumbent Becky Marshall won the Republican nomination with 5,663 votes with Penney Andruski receiving 701 and Sharla Davis getting 643. Marshall has no challenger in the November election.

For Coroner, Beth Arnold received 2,112 votes to incumbent Jerry Hensley’s 4,857. Hensley has no opposition in November.

For Chief Magistrate Judge the top three vote getters were Kevin ‘Troop’ Johnson at 1,940 votes, followed by Reagan Griggs Pritchett with 1,887 and Norman Gibbs with 1,484.

Election Superintendent Scott Chastain said a runoff will be triggered in the race between Johnson and Pritchett since no one received 50 percent plus 1 votes.

In a special election question for Gilmer County residents were asked to decide on a one cent sales tax to be used for transportation needs, a TSPLOST. The question failed with 5,532 'no' votes and 3,140 'yes' votes.

All totals are provisional until certified.