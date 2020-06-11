Primary Day is here - Voting times extended in some precincts

Body

Primary election started off with some bumps in Gilmer County according to Election Superintendent Scott Chastain. He said voting was delayed in Cherry Log and Tails Creek due to operator error with the new voting machines. Chastain thought there might be a few hiccups due to new equipment and new poll workers. Following those two problems, he said everything was moving along. Early voting brought in 1,480 people. The office also has 4,276 mail-in ballots returned of the 6,117 sent out. Chastian said they were allowed to open and begin scanning the mail-in ballots on Friday, which should cause tabulating to go a bit smoother. He expects, barring a major issue to have totals on Tuesday night. Totals will be available on the Times-Courier website as soon as they are available. (Above) Poll workers Wyly Gammon, Jennifer Curtis and Paula Grizzle (standing) check-in voters at the Gilmer County Civic Center on June 9.