Presenting our Apple Capital magazine

Are you ready to indulge your senses? Then you came to the right place. Here you can see the sunset glow on the peaks of the Appalachians. Taste the crisp sweetness of a mountain-grown apple. Hear the gurgle of a creek from the sprawling porch of a rental cabin. Smell the alluring fragrance of the forest as you hike to a waterfall. And feel the cool caress of a cascading stream on your toes.

Within these pages, you will get a taste of why we here at the Times-Courier are so proud to call this place home. You will be encouraged by the efforts of area volunteers, savor the mystery of local legends, find directions for picturesque scenic drives and recommendations for some of the best hiking trails in the north Georgia mountains.

And, of course, you will find apples in abundance. Get ideas for decorating with Ellijay’s favorite fruit, learn how to grow your own, discover mouthwatering recipes and read archival articles about the community’s love affair with apples.

The delectable charms of Ellijay and Gilmer County are waiting, so pull up a cozy armchair or a porch swing, pour a glass of apple cider and enjoy a slice of mountain life.

Read the Apple Capital magazine online!

You can find the magazine tucked into the Wednesday, Oct. 7 newspaper, or pick up a copy at the Times-Courier office in downtown Ellijay, or at local businesses, apple houses and vineyards all around Gilmer County. Enjoy!