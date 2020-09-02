Plans in place for GHS football home opener

-
Gilmer High School held an intrasquad football scrimmage last Friday. From right, Bobcat defenders Kanaan Walker, Will Kiker and Kyle Allison bring down fullback Isaiah Sharp as Ashton White and Hunter Watkins (7) rally to assist. Gilmer will make its way to Jasper Friday to take on archrival Pickens. See GHS football preview, page 1B.
Following a lengthy discussion at the board of education meeting two weeks ago, Gilmer High School has adopted more concrete plans for the football home opener Sept. 11 versus Fannin County.
GHS…
