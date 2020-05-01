Piedmont Mountainside Hospital launches email address to connect patients with families, friends

Body

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital has launched a special email address for family members and friends of patients so they can send messages while visitor restrictions are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families and friends of patients at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital can email greetings to PMHPatientExperience@piedmont.org. Please include the patient’s name at the top of the message and a member of the care team will deliver it within 24 hours.

“We know it’s hard for our patients not to have their family and friends with them while they’re in the hospital, so we wanted to provide a simple way for people to connect,” said Allura Bury, director of Patient Services and Facilities at Piedmont Mountainside. “We hope that sharing these messages with our patients will let them know their loved ones are thinking of them.”

Last month, as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital announced that visitors would not be permitted in the hospital, with few exceptions.

Exceptions include labor and delivery (one support person), essential family member of patients receiving end-of-life care, and legal guardian accompanying minors. Visitors who meet these criteria must call ahead to receive preapproval and must pass health screenings before being allowed to enter the hospital.

“Restricting visitation now helps us keep patients safe, but we know it’s not easy for them or for their loved ones,” Bury said. “Sharing these messages is a simple, effective and important way to remind our patients that they aren’t alone.”

To learn more about Piedmont’s response to COVID-19, including ways you can help, visit https://www.piedmont.org/covid-19/about.